Christine Marie Dodge, 68, Conception Jct., died Sunday, January 6, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City.

Memorial graveside services will be held at 10 am on Thursday, January 10 at Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Wednesday at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help with final expenses.

