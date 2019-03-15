The Nodaway News Leader is now accepting submissions of poetry in celebration of National Youth Poetry Month in April.

Young people are encouraged to submit poetry for a chance to win Chamber Bucks and the opportunity to be published in the newspaper. All types of poetry will be accepted.

There are three age divisions to the contest: kindergarten through fourth grade; fifth through eighth grade; and high school.

Entries will be accepted through April 16. On each original work shall include the following: entry title, author’s name, school attending and grade level. Submissions may be sent to the NNL at PO Box 373, Maryville, MO 64468, dropped by the office at 116 East Third or remitted via email at kwilson@nodawaynews.com.