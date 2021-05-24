The State Line Baseball League played April 28, the inaugural games, under the new lights at the Maryville Knights Field located on South Mulberry, Maryville.

The pints, made up of 10-to-12-year-olds, played a round-robin series. The teams were the Maryville Knights, the Northwest Shockers and the Maryville Mavericks.

Ben Scott said the lights were re-purposed from Mid-America in Kansas City. An anonymous donation was made for the poles. Gary Coenen of Coenen Electric did the wiring and numerous parents came to help out in the installation.

Further improvements planned are a snack shack with a restroom, a large flag pole donated by Loch Sand Construction for center field, and installing a scoreboard.