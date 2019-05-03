Local entrepreneur Elly Neff recently donated the proceeds from her own upstart business, Elly’s Clay Creations, to a special cause near and dear to her.

Elly gave $100 to the Cancer Care fund as part of the St. Francis Hospital Foundation. Dr. Rolando Brier, oncologist, and Megan Jennings, director of development, accepted the donation on behalf of the foundation.

Elly started her own business as part of the Maryville Public Library’s Children’s Business Fair. She researched the different colors of ribbons for various types of cancer and created magnets, which she sells for $5 each. The magnets have been featured at the Business Fair and at Maryville Florists. All proceeds from Elly’s cancer magnets will continue to support local cancer care initiatives through the St. Francis Hospital Foundation. She has a goal set to donate another $150, for a total contribution of $250.

Although young, Elly has seen firsthand the effects of cancer in her own family. Her mother, Brenda Neff, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and received her treatments through Cancer Care at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville with Dr. Breier and his staff. Brenda is now living life cancer free. In support of all those who helped her mom through this journey, and others that may face cancer in the future, Elly wanted to give back.