By Morgan Guyer

The Worth County Tigers moved to 6-1 on the season after a 82-12 victory over Pattonsburg in Grant City on October 7.

The Tigers took care of business early, jumping out to a 36-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. They continued to dominate, eventually going up 82-12 by half-time, when the game was called as a final.

Northeast Nodaway seniors Dylan McIntyre and Creed Wilcox, as well as junior Grant McIntyre and sophomore Landon Wilmes all saw considerable action and contributed to the Tiger’s win.

Grant McIntyre caught two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown and grabbed an interception on defense, while Dylan McIntyre hauled in two catches of his own for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Levi Cassavaugh had a big night for Worth County, running the ball 11 times for 212 yards and 5 touchdowns. Tyler New had 110 yards passing while adding four total touchdowns.

Worth County, now ranked fifth in the Missouri 8-Man Football Media Poll, look forward to their toughest test of the season so far. A trip to Rosendale for a road-matchup against the number one ranked and undefeated North Andrew Cardinals this Friday, October 14.