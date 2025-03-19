University of Missouri Extension’s Pearls of Production committee is hosting five online sessions for women livestock producers across the state over the next few months. Although the content is created for women producers, all producers are welcome to attend.

The first “Pixels for Production” session is 7 pm, Tuesday, March 25, and focuses on small ruminants like goats and sheep.

“Without proper biosecurity measures, diseases can spread rapidly, leading to production losses, increased veterinary costs and even livestock mortality,” said David Brown, MU Extension small ruminant specialist. His presentation will highlight practical steps to enhance biosecurity, reduce disease risks and safeguard the health and productivity of sheep and goat flocks.

In addition, Charlotte Clifford-Rathert, DVM, will discuss when to call a veterinarian for small ruminants during her talk, “When To Dial the Doc.”

“We are hoping to meet women where they are for five sessions and then come together for the in-person Pearls of Production conference Nov. 8 at the University of Missouri to learn hands-on techniques, network with other women and make connections that last the entire year – until the next conference, when we can do it all over again,” said Heather Conrow, MU Extension livestock specialist and Pearls of Production committee chair.

“We’re introducing ‘Chick-Chat,’ a 20-minute session prior to the start of each virtual session, 6:40 pm, to talk with other producers,” said Conrow. “If virtual sessions aren’t your cup of tea, we are also providing ‘barn locations’ to attend the session from a local extension office. During registration, you will be able to list the counties you would be interested in traveling to.” Barn locations are in Lewis, Howard, Callaway, Wright, Ray, Atchison and Jackson counties.

Conrow said the virtual sessions provide a foundation for the hands-on training at the November conference. The more Pixels you attend, the better prepared you’ll be for Pearls, she said.

The March 25 virtual session is free. Register at muext.us/VPP. Remaining Pixels of Production sessions are $10 each. The in-person Pearls of Production conference will be $99.

Dates and topics of the other virtual sessions:

• June 24, Beth Koster, MU outreach coordinator, “Stop the Bleed,” injury awareness.

• July 22, Allison Meyer, MU associate professor of nutritional physiology/ruminant nutrition, “Feeding and Managing Pregnant Beef Cows and Heifers for Calf Success.”

• September 23, Andrea Pitkin, DVM, Vaxxinova US, “Gut Health Issues? Let’s Talk About SRP, a Novel Technology.”

• October 28, Joni Harper, MU Extension specialist, “Heroes to Hives,” helping veterans and women producers establish beekeeping.