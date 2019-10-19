On October 9, West Nodaway School District announced the receipt of a $10,000 Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education grant. The grant will be used to fund Project Lead the Way STEM curriculum for students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

At the presentation were teachers Jennifer McGinness and Shayli Larabee, Bayer representative Craig Stiens, Elementary Principal Holly Brady, elementary student council officers Ellie Wilmes, Lauren Stahl, Aidan Hughes-Fast, Tye Hoyt, Greg Adkins, Jason Hull and Superintendent Shannon Nolte.

Besides Adkins and Hull, farmers who nominated the school for the grant included Ken Wilmes, Gary Adkins, Beverly Fuller, Cindy Graham, Nicki Honan, Deryk Hagey, Debra Hull, Terry Ecker, Ron Hagey, Larry Ecker, Tyler Fast, Nathan Honan, Angela Hagey and Diana Linville.