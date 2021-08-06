The August 3 election ballot saw the West Nodaway R-I School District Proposition 2 fail to win approval with the district patrons.

The unofficial results of the election from the Nodaway County Election Clerk saw 29.3 percent or 327 of the eligible voters taking part. Yes votes numbered 155 or 47.4 percent and no votes were 172 or 52.6 percent. The largest percent of no votes were in Green and Nodaway townships and on the absentee ballots.

“I am thankful that there are district patrons who see the need for the levy to pass and have expressed this by their yes vote,” Superintendent Mitch Barnes said. “This levy vote has been and will continue to be about what is best for the education of West Nodaway students and we will continue to make the case for passage of this levy.”