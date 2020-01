The West Nodaway after prom committee will be hosting a pitch tournament again this year. The dates will be at 6 pm, Febuary 8, February 29 and March 14. The event will be held at the West Nodaway High School.

RSVPs of $10 per person may be sent to Joni Adkins, 15071 Century Trail, Burlington Jct., MO 64428. Her phone number is 660.562.0445. The cost will be $12 per person at the door.