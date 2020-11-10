Timothy John Winters, Maryville, will be the guest speaker at the American Legion Post 100 2020 Veterans Day Observance to be held at 11 am, Wednesday, November 11.

Winters, who was a sergeant and squad leader in the US Marine Corps, served four years with two tours in Iraq and one in Okinawa, Japan. In 2005, he and several of his men were wounded and badly burned. They were later returned stateside to California.

Winters was born in 1979. His family lived in California until they relocated to Allendale where he went to Worth County from eighth grade to his 1998 graduation. Afterwards, he did varied mission projects in the Midwest. He returned to California in 2002 and joined the Marines.

After the Marines, he established a career as a machine programmer. He married his wife, Sarah, in 2006, The couple has three children, Lily, 11, Matthew, nine, and Claire, four.

In 2018, Winters decided to get back to the roots he had loved in high school, returning to Missouri to live. The family chose Maryville because of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. The family is involved with the youth ministry at The Bridge in Maryville.

He formed his own machining company, 413 Machining. The company is a service disabled veteran-owned business located at 25883 250th Street, Maryville. He chose 413 for the Phillippians 4:13 scripture “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Winters has always carried this scripture with him.

The company provides the following services: CNC milling to customer specifications, prototyping, CAD/CAM programming, material procurement, outside processing and pickup and delivery. The company provides its customers with high tolerances and precision parts.

413 Machining works with aluminum, stainless steel, tool steels, chromoly steel, plastics, titanium, invar 36, fiberglass, carbon fiber and renshape.

The company is open eight hours a day, Monday through Friday. For more information about Winters’ company, visit 413machining.com or call 909.477.9900.