Winter Storm Warning now in effect from noon today to 3 am CST Monday * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 7 and 14 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blizzard conditions possible Sunday with wind chills dropping below zero into next week.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions in Missouri by visiting traveler.modot.org.