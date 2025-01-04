Winter Storm Warning now in effect from noon today to 3 am CST Monday 

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet 
accumulations between 7 and 14 inches and ice accumulations up to
one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north 
central, northwest, and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. 
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Blizzard conditions possible Sunday with wind chills 
dropping below zero into next week.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and 
water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road 
conditions in Missouri by visiting traveler.modot.org.

