Both the Tenaska and Trade Winds companies with proposed windmill developments in Nodaway County have agreed to give monies to the county’s coffers as a “community donation.”

Tenaska, who is proposing 114 windmills north of Maryville, has committed to $15,000 a year for 20 years to be given to the county funds, the commissioners recently reported. The company has made a similar donation to Atchison County. The gift will be presented for the first time in 2020 when the wind towers are operational.

The county commissioners said there is no proposed use for the money at this point but the agreement between the county and the company notes the entities who benefit from the money can not be political or religious. The monies can be carried over from year to year.

Trade Winds is planning to build in the southwest part of the county and will be presenting a one-time gift to the county of $700 per megawatt. The commissioners plan to split the money with the four townships whose roads will be affected by the construction. The townships to receive the gift will be White Cloud, Hughes, Green and Polk; their portion will be prorated according to the number of towers in each township.

Both companies also presented $30,000 each for a licensing agreement to the county at the beginning of the permitting process.