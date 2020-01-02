Wilson Wayne Snively, 74, Maryville, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born August 4, 1945, in Maryville, to Virgil M. and Bonnie E. Koger Snively. He was a graduate of Skidmore High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 31 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, IA.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.