Wilma Louise Goodson, 83, Maryville, died Monday, January 25, 2021, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born November 25, 1937, in Maryville, to Harold E. and Wilma A. Pruitt Gray. She attended school at Horace Mann, Maryville.

On April 10, 1955, she married Laton Goodson in Maryville.

Services were held Friday, January 29 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial was in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

