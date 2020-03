William Richard Grace, 67, Clearmont, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 27, 1952, in Maryville, to Darrell W. and Marilyn A. Williams Grace. He was a 1970 graduate of West Nodaway High School.

Mr. Grace’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.