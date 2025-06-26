William “Billy or Bill” Wesley Goracke, 63, Maryville, died Monday, June 16, 2025, at his home.

He was born July 14, 1961 to George Wesley Goracke and Geraldine Mayberry in Leavenworth, KS.

He was a dedicated concrete finisher and a proud member of the Cement Masons’ Local 518 and also Greater Kansas City Laborers.

Mr. Goracke’s body has been cremated.

Memorials may be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center and The Ministry Center in Maryville.

