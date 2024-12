William “Bill” Jewell Hollingsworth, 94, Maryville, died Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Visitation will be at 5 to 7 pm, Friday, December 27 at the Bram Funeral Home with the Masonic service at 7 pm, that evening.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Saturday, December 28 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.