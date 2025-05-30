Willard Giffin Stoll, 92, Clarinda, IA, died Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Eilers Health Care in Clarinda.

He was born September 6, 1932, to Matthew and Iva B. Giffin Stoll in Clyde. He graduated from Elmo High School in 1950.

On September 26, 1966, he married Glenna Mae Oldham in Shenandoah, IA. She preceded him in death September 5, 2009, after 43 years of marriage.

Mr. Stoll served his Country during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in December of 1954. He farmed the family farm in the Elmo area until the 1980s. He went to work for the State of Iowa in 1977 at the prison in Clarinda. He retired in 2015.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 29 at the Bram Funeral Home. Burial was in the LaMar Cemetery, Elmo.

Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.