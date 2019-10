Willa Allee was born at home in Sheridan on October 23, 1937 to Arthur and Hazel Bainum Pennington. She died on October 14, 2019, at Oak Point of Maryville at the age of 81, just short of her 82nd birthday.

Funeral services were Friday, October 18 at the Sheridan Christian Church in Sheridan. Interment was in the Sheridan Cemetery in the Vanskyock Addition in Sheridan. Visitation was at the Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City.