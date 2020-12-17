Wilbur Dean Noakes, 75, Hopkins, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born November 27, 1945, in Maryville, to Horace H. and Mildred M. Ringold Noakes.

On September 5, 1998, he married Susan J. Stokes.

Mr. Noakes’ body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm Friday, December 18 at the Hopkins Cemetery. A register book is available for friends to sign at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made in care of a church of your choice or the Lions Club International “Sight First” 300 W. 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523-8842.

