Wilbur L. Adams, 92, died Friday, August 1, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ethel Adams; four brothers, Melvin, Junior, Curtis and Charles; one sister, Roberta Drain; his wife, Patsy Adams; and one stepdaughter, Debbie Ngo.

He is survived by one son, Duane Adams, his wife Jo; one daughter, Debbie Cawvey and her husband, Scott; one stepdaughter, Diana Thieman and her husband Frank; one sister, Margie Branson; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Adam’s body is to be cremated and laid to rest at 1 pm, Wednesday, August 20 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.