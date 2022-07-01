July 1-31 – Nodaway County Summer Reading Program at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main. Library cards for children from birth through sixth grade who reside outside the Maryville city limits will be funded by the Nodaway County Commissioners through the ARPA fund. Prizes are provided with funding from the Maryville Pride Lions Club. Library is open 9 am to 6 pm, Monday-Friday and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturdays. For more information, call the library at 660.582.5281.

July 2 – Maryville Optimist Club Kids Fishing Tournament at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

July 2 – Fireworks at Mozingo Lake for Independence Day.

July 2, 6, 8, 12, 13, 18, 21, 29 – Maryville Parks and Rec observes July Park and Rec month with activities in the city’s parks. For more information, contact 660.562.2923.

July 3 – The American Legion Post #528 freewill donation breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, July 3 at the AL Post. The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs made to order, bacon, sausage, coffee and orange juice.

July 4 – 45th Annual 4th of July Lisa Lane Parade, starts at Lisa Lane by 16th Street and continues to North Mulberry, begins at 10 am.