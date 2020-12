Three members of the West Nodaway FFA Chapter were Santa’s elves December 17 delivering 30 frozen turkeys to the Nodaway County Sheriff Department. The turkeys were purchased by an anonymous donor. Those present for the delivery were Nicki Honan, FFA advisor; Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong and FFA members Peyton Stahl, Willy Cordell and Reagan Hagey, who is the reporter for the chapter.