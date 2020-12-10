Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 10 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The deaths of two Nodaway County residents with COVID-19

was reported; the individuals were males between 80-89 years of age.

 1879 confirmed cases; 282 probable cases

 222 active cases

 1922 released from isolation

 130 total hospitalizations

 6 current hospitalizations

 17 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 2 males between 10-19 years of age

 1 female and 3 males between 20-29 years of age

 2 males between 50-59 years of age

 2 males between 60-69 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.