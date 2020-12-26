Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 11 individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The 19th death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a male between 80-89 years of age.

 1983 confirmed cases; 314 probable cases

 110 active cases

 2168 released from isolation

 146 total hospitalizations

 6 current hospitalizations

 19 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 0-9 years of age

 1 female and 3 males between 20-29 years of age

 2 females between 30-39 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 50-59 years of age

 1 male between 60-69 years of age

 1 male between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.