Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 13 individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1926 confirmed cases; 298 probable cases

 94 active cases

 2112 released from isolation

 137 total hospitalizations

 5 current hospitalizations

 18 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 3 females between 10-19 years of age

 1 female and 2 males between 20-29 years of age

 1 male between 30-39 years of age

 1 male between 50-59 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 70-79 years of age

 3 females between 90-99 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.