Wanda Paulene Reed, 86, Burlington Jct., died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born December 29, 1933, in Burlington Jct., to Lyman and Pauline Trosper McIntyre. She was a graduate of Burlington Jct. High School.

On November 14, 1954, she married Vernon D. Reed, Sr. He preceded her in death June 3, 1980.

A private family service will be held under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. No visitation will be held. Burial will be in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.