Missouri State Representative Allen Andrews presented Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace with a signed copy of House Bill No. 220 which allows local communities to keep the tax revenue from wind farms.

Wallace was instrumental in creating a formula to assess wind farms and for lobbying the state to allow local tax entities to benefit from the taxes. Andrews said the bill’s passage would not have been possible without Wallace’s dedication.

The bill was signed by Governor Mike Parsons. Andrews had asked for three copies of the signed bill. One of which he kept for himself, one for Wallace and the Atchison County assessor.