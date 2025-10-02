Northwest Missouri State University will host its annual Missouri Hope emergency response field training exercise October 9-12 and invites students, employees and community members to volunteer as actors during the experience.

The event takes place at the Mozingo Outdoor Education Recreation Area (MOERA) and Mozingo Youth Camp, helping students from Northwest and other regions of the country receive practical training on how to handle natural disasters and prepare for careers in emergency management.

Role players will be made up to look like victims with injuries sustained during natural disasters; such as flooding, a forest fire or a tornado, to bring a sense of reality to the exercise. Individuals interested in volunteering should click this link and register by 11:59 pm, Tuesday, October 7.

“Students like to volunteer because a lot of them are headed for medical sciences, so that gives them practical experience,” said Dr. Peter Adam, an assistant professor of biology who serves as a volunteer coordinator for Missouri Hope. “But it’s also just exposure to a disaster, what things might be like. It’s also good for the general