Vivian Glasscock Strong, 100, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living in Maryville.

She was born October 24, 1920, in Cullman County, AL, to Joseph C. Glasscock, Jr. and Emma Archer Glasscock. She graduated from Hanceville, AL High School and received her teaching certificate from Florence State Teachers College, University of North Alabama.

On June 17, 1950, she married Frank H. Strong at Foundry Methodist Church in Washington, DC.

Mrs. Strong’s body has been cremated. She requested no services be held.