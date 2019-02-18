Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Language, Literature and Writing will host fiction author Jennifer Latham to continue its 2018-19 Visiting Writers Series.

The event, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7 pm on Wednesday, February 20 in the JW Jones Student Union Living Room. Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation, GreenTower Press and the Department of Language, Literature and Writing sponsor the series.

Latham, who describes herself as “an army brat with a soft spot for kids, books and poorly behaved dogs,” is the author of acclaimed “Scarlett Undercover.”

Her second novel, “Dreamland Burning,” is a hard-hitting novel of truth, memory and history that has received starred reviews from Booklist, Kirkus and School Library Journal. The book gives voice to one of the deadliest race riots in US history, crossing historical fiction with a cold case mystery in a story that makes bold statements about how racial tensions have – or haven’t – changed in nearly 100 years.

Latham lives in Tulsa, OK, with her husband and two daughters.

The Visiting Writers Series is designed to promote creativity, diversity and freedom of expression as a living and meaningful art form that provides its audience with a better understanding of people and the world.

For more information, contact Daniel Biegelson, the director of the Visiting Writers Series and a Northwest instructor of English, at dbiegel@nwmissouri.edu or 660.562.1266.