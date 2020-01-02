Virginia Lee Calfee, 94, Maryville, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Oak Pointe retirement community, Maryville.

She was born April 11, 1925, East of Elmo, to John Virgil Hagey and Clella Headrick Hagey. She attended grade school at Loraine Country School and graduated from Burlington Jct. High School.

On October 27, 1944, she married Donald E. Calfee in Troy, KS.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 31 at Countryside Christian Church, Maryville. Burial was in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials are suggested to the Countryside Christian Church or Mosaic Hospice.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.