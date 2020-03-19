Vincent Aloysius Schieber, 62, Maryville, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born February 24, 1958, in Maryville, to Leo A. and Eulalia Merrigan Schieber. He graduated from Jefferson High School, Conception Jct, and later earned a bachelor of science in agriculture from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On August 29, 1980, he married Jeannie Marie Protzman at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Mr. Schieber’s body will be cremated. Services will be determined later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send a card with a short story of a time you shared with him to The Vincent Schieber Family c/o Bram Funeral Home, 206 E. South Hills Drive, Maryville MO 64468.

