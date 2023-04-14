Victoria Hickerson Crandell, 75, Liberty, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Liberty hospital.

She was born July 19, 1947, in Maryville, to Charles and Eugenia Gorman Hickerson. She was a 1965 graduate of Park Hill High School.

Ms. Crandell worked in customer service for Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.

She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

Graveside services were Monday, April 10 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.