Vicki J. Stewart, 68, Maryville, formerly of Creston, IA, died Sunday, November 5, 2023, at her home in Maryville.

She was born March 8, 1955, in Clarinda, IA, to Frederick LeRoy VanPelt and Norma Jean Abbott VanPelt. She graduated from Creston Community High School in 1973.

In 1973 she married Jim Stewart. They later divorced.

Mrs. Stewart was a homemaker. She attended cosmetology school and became a licensed cosmetologist. She operated her own business out of her home. Following that, she held a mix of retail, housekeeping, and caretaking jobs before retiring in 2020.

Celebration of life memorial service will be 1:30 pm, Sunday November 12 at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Pastor Tim Maxa will officiate. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery, Creston. Open memorial visitation with family to receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 pm, prior to service time Sunday.

Memorials can be directed to the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Powers Funeral Home.