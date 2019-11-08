This year’s Annual Nodaway County Veterans Day Observance will be at 11 am, Monday, November 11 at the American Legion Post 100 Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is coordinated by the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100. The welcome and introduction of dignitaries will be by Allen Chesnut, Post 100 commander. The Posting of the Colors will be under the direction of Honor Guard Commander Amos Clampit.

The memorial wreath will be placed by Georgia Sheridan and Esther Coffelt, auxiliary members. Chesnut will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and Tilena Conover will sing the National Anthem, accompanied by Anita Dew. The invocation will be given by Tim Conover.

Chesnut will then introduce the guest speaker, Dr. Patrick B. Harr, MD. Following Harr’s remarks, AL Post 100 Adjutant David Dredge will give POW/MIA recognition. A musical salute to the branches of service will be performed by Tilena Conover and Dew.

Roll Call of Nodaway County Veterans who have died since November 11, 2018 will be recited by Post 100 members Bill Hollingsworth and Bill Hall.

The benediction will be given by Tim Conover, followed by the retirement of the Colors.

After the retirement of the Colors, everyone is urged to exit for the 21-gun salute conducted by the firing squad led by Clampit, followed by the playing of Taps.

Following the program will be a free ham and bean lunch.