This year’s Annual Nodaway County Veterans Day Observance will be at 11 am, Wednesday, November 11 at the American Legion Post 100 Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is coordinated by the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100. The welcome and introduction of dignitaries will be by David Dredge, Post 100 commander. The Posting of the Colors will be under the direction of Honor Guard Commander Amos Clampit.

The memorial wreath will be placed by Lora Cox and Esther Coffelt, auxiliary members. Dredge will lead the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the National Anthem sung by Tilena Conover, accompanied by Anita Dew. The invocation will be given by Leland LaRose.

Dredge will then introduce the guest speaker, Tim Winters. See adjacent article.

Following Winters’ remarks, AL Post 100 Adjutant Nathan Little will give POW/MIA recognition. A musical salute to the branches of service will be performed by Conover and accompanied by Dew.

A Roll Call of Nodaway County Veterans who have died since November 11, 2019, will be recited by Post 100 members Bob Bohlken and Bill Hall.

The benediction will be given by LaRose, then the retirement of the Colors.

After the retirement of the Colors, everyone is urged to exit for the 21 gun salute conducted by the firing squad led by Clampit, followed by the playing of “Taps.”

Following the program will be a free ham and bean lunch.

American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct., will travel to Pineview Manor, Stanberry, for a short program the afternoon of Wednesday, November 11. Weather permitting, residents will come outside under a canopy, while the AL presents a new flag and retires the nursing home’s old one. Planned is the firing detail and “Taps,” along with a short reading.