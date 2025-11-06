This year’s Annual Nodaway County Veterans Day Observance will be at 11 am, Tuesday, November 11 in the American Legion Post 100 Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is coordinated by the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100. The welcome and introduction of dignitaries will be by Phillip Rickabaugh, Post 100 commander. The Posting of the Colors will be under the direction of Honor Guard Commander Amos Clampit.

The memorial wreaths will be placed by Juanita Kempf and Georgia Sheridan. Rickabaugh will lead the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the National Anthem sung by Monica Conover, accompanied by Anita Dew. The invocation will be given by Larry Auffert, Post 100 Chaplain.

Rickabaugh will then introduce the guest speaker, Major General Wayne Pierson, Ret. Following Pierson’s remarks, AL Post 100 Finance Officer David Dredge will give POW/MIA remembrance. A musical salute to the branches of service will be performed by Conover and accompanied by Dew.

Roll Call of Nodaway County Veterans who have died since May 2025, will be recited by Post 100 members Dredge and Slagle.

The benediction will be given by Auffert, then the retirement of the Colors.

After the retirement of the Colors, everyone is urged to exit for the twenty-one gun salute conducted by the firing squad led by Clampit, followed by the playing of Taps.

Following the program will be a free ham and bean lunch.

Major General Wayne Pierson, Ret.

Pierson was born and raised in Cameron. He attended Northwest Missouri State College and received a bachelor of science degree. He also holds a master’s in strategic studies from the US Army War College.

He began his military career in December 1971 as an enlisted signalman in the National Guard. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Signal Corps by the Missouri National Guard Officer Candidate School.

Since his commission, his assignments began as a platoon leader in the 435th Signal Company and advanced to Commanding General of the 35th Infantry Division at the time of his retirement on August 27, 2010.

Pierson served in various management positions for Energizer Battery Co. He retired after more than 39 years in April 2013.

Pierson serves on the board of directors for the Veterans Assistance League at the Veterans Home, Cameron. He is a board member for organizations Lettuce Dream and Life Line.

Wayne and his wife, Margaret have four children and nine grandchildren and reside in the Maryville area.

Other American Legion Posts Events

• November 11 – AL Post 464, Conception Jct. will have Veterans Day Observances at Oak Pointe of Maryville, 1 pm and Parkdale, Maryville, at 2:30 pm.

• November 12 – AL Post 464, Conception Jct. will have Veterans Day Observances at Village Care, Maryville, 2 pm.

• November 14 – Rolla Dicks AL Auxiliary beef and noodles or chicken and noodles supper from 5 to 7 pm at the AL Building in Burlington Jct. Veterans and spouses are free. Adults are $10, children five and under are free.

Community and School Events

• November 11 – South Nodaway will start with breakfast from 7 to 8 am followed by a Veterans Day assembly.

West Nodaway National Honor Society will host a breakfast for veterans from 8 to 8:30 am in the WN commons.

Eugene Field Elementary will host an assembly and all veterans are welcome, 8:15 am in the gym.

North Nodaway High School will host an assembly at 9 am. Veterans in the area are encouraged to attend and be recognized for their service.

Northeast Nodaway will have a Veterans Day assembly at 10:30 am. Veterans are invited.

Nodaway Chorale will perform from 11:30 am to noon at the Nodaway County Senior Center Veterans Day Luncheon, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. The chorale will lead the National Anthem and perform a short program of patriotic songs.

Nodaway Chorale will present a mini-concert at Oak Pointe of Maryville, later that day.

St. Gregory School will have a Veterans Day assembly in the church at 2 pm.

Horace Mann will have an assembly open to families and veterans related to students, 2 pm.

• November 17- Conception Jct. AL will have a presentation for the Cub Scouts on the proper etiquette of rising, lowering and folding the flag, 5 pm, at the community building at the Northwest Regional Airport, Maryville.

• November 20 – Jefferson High School and National Honor Society are hosting a Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving luncheon. Program starts at 10 am.