Vernal E. Barrett-Lawnick, 98, Maryville, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born October 9, 1922, in Tribune, KS to James Monroe and Effie Mae Patterson Clardy. She was a graduate of the Skidmore High School.

Mrs. Barrett-Lawnick was an LPN in Sheridan, WY and at the Fairfax Community Hospital.

Graveside services were Wednesday, November 11 at Burr Oak Cemetery, Skidmore, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

