Marvin Laverne “Vern” Lowrance, 90, Maryville, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

He was born February 1, 1935, to Marvin and Gladys Lowrance.

On May 2, 1954, he married Margaret Louise Bridgewater. She preceded him in death April 3, 2022.

Mr. Lowrance farmed alongside his family.

He was a longtime member of Hopkins Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.

Services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, March 15 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, March 14 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Pickering Community Center.

