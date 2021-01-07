Verlin Eugene Long, 72, Maitland, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Verlin was born on November 1, 1948 in Maryville to the late Verle E. and Imo B. Lowrance Long. He was a 1966 graduate of Nodaway-Holt High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University. Verlin was a member of the United States Air Force, and he served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. He had been a bakery manager with Hy-Vee at Maryville, and Omaha, NE.

Private family services will be held on Thursday, January 7th under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial to be in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland. No visitation will be held.

Memorials can be made in care of the Tri-City Nutrition Site or the Maitland Christian Church.

Online condolences can be made to the family at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.