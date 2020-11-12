Valeria Norine Alexander, 84, Elmo, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Mosaic Health Care ER, Maryville.

She was born February 11, 1936, in Elmo, to Harlan Pike and Bertha Ann Seaton Pike. She graduated high school in Elmo, and was a lifelong resident of the area.

On November 26, 1954, she married William Clarence Alexander in Clearmont. He preceded her in death June 25, 2005.

Graveside services and burial were held Wednesday, November 11 at the Lamar Cemetery, Elmo.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.