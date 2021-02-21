According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 vaccination dashboard 15.1 percent or 3,339 Nodaway Countians have received the first dose of a vaccine for the coronavirus.

These figures are as of February 16 and 571 individuals have received the second dose. The total population of Nodaway County is given at 22,092 residents. The statewide rate for vaccinations is 10.6 percent.

At this time, vaccines are being given to individuals who qualify under phase 1A and 1B, tier 1 and 2.

The Nodaway County Health Center Facebook page gives the Mosiac Medical Center-Maryville link: myMLC.com/vaccine to register for future vaccination clinics. For those who don’t have access to the internet, the health center can be called at 660.562.2755 to leave your name and number for future vaccination clinics.

From the cdc.gov website:

• Although COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting sick, scientists are still learning how well vaccines prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to others, even if you do not get sick.

• If you are vaccinated against COVID-19, you may still be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. After exposure, people can be infected with or “carry” the virus that causes COVID-19 but not feel sick or have any symptoms. Experts call this “asymptomatic infection.”

• For this reason, even after vaccination, we need to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions.

• Guidelines to protect yourself and others from COVID-19: Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth; staying at least six feet away from others; avoiding crowds; avoiding poorly ventilated spaces; washing your hands often.

Nodaway County’s COVID-19 cases from February 9 to 15 are given as 10 total cases, with the death of a male age 70-79 reported on February 10 moving the number of deaths since April 2020 to 23. There are currently two people hospitalized with 18 active cases in the county.

The age breakdowns for this week’s positive cases follows: three, 10-19; three, 20-29; one, 30-39; two, 50-59; one, 60-69.