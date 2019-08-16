A culvert replacement will close US Route 136 next week.

Local maintenance crews from Missouri Department of Transportation will close US Route 136 between Route P, south of Clyde, to 310th Street at Conception Jct. on Tuesday, August 20 from 8:30 am to 3 pm, weather permitting.

During this closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

For more information on this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map. In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook at www.facebook.com/ MoDOTNWDistrict.