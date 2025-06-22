MoDOT has contracted Herzog Contracting Corp., St. Joseph, to resurface a section of US Route 136 from Missouri Route 46 to Nodaway County Route J near Conception beginning Monday, June 23.

Crews will overlay the pavement in 2-mile sections beginning just south of Ravenwood and work toward the intersection of Route J.

Traffic impacts include the roadway will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. Motorists should expect delays.

Crews are scheduled to work Monday through Saturday during daylight hours. The resurfacing is scheduled to be completed by the end of July 2025.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.