A new smartphone application is available to the Northwest Missouri State University community to help students, employees and campus visitors become better prepared when a crisis arises.

The free app, “HazAdapt,” provides step-by-step safety instructions for more than 60 different hazards, including cases of severe weather, fire, assault or an active shooter, among other threats. The easy-to-navigate app features information categorized by scenarios and is designed for the public with clear, practical actions anyone can take in the moment.

The app also connects directly to Northwest resources, including University Police, Wellness Center, office of Title IX and equity and conduct reporting. Users can find quick-access contacts, helpful links and support services.

Additionally, the app features a help button to access emergency contacts and hotlines. It works even when cell service is down, so users can always have emergency guidance at their fingertips.

“It’s a way for students and faculty and staff to prepare themselves for emergencies before the emergency,” University Police Chief Amanda Cullin said.

To download the HazAdapt app, visit get.hazadapt.com.

The University Police is open 24/7 and serves the community to maintain a safe campus environment and discourage inappropriate activity. To learn more about its operations and the resources it offers, visit nwmissouri.edu/police/.