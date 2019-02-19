Northwest Missouri State University’s Up ‘til Dawn chapter has rescheduled its annual Colden Pond Plunge for 5 pm, Thursday, February 21.

Six Northwest students who raised the most money in anticipation of the event will jump into the campus pond, continuing a tradition to raise awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The event was previously set for January 25 but canceled due to that day’s cold temperatures.

Most recently, Up ‘til Dawn hosted its “Big Event” from midnight to 6 am on February 10 in Bearcat Arena. The annual challenge is a tribute to the patients and families who undergo sleepless nights during treatment. Teams of fundraisers are invited to attend the all-night celebration.

In November, 74 individuals participated in Up ‘til Dawn’s “Cut Loose” event and raised more than $400 for St. Jude by cutting at least eight inches of their hair for Children With Hair Loss. Up ‘til Dawn also hosted the Harvest Festival last October at the Dot Family Farm west of Maryville and generated $780 by offering a variety of family-friendly activities.

The Northwest chapter has raised more than $37,400 during its 2018-19 campaign, which exceeds the total it raised a year ago. While Up ‘til Dawn chapters are on college campuses throughout the nation, the Northwest chapter this year set a goal of raising $40,000.

The Up ‘til Dawn Executive Board consists of 13 Northwest students dedicated to raising awareness and funding for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. St. Jude provides treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases at no cost.

St. Jude is the only pediatric cancer research center where families never pay for treatment not covered by insurance. The hospital’s efforts have helped push overall survival rates from childhood cancers from less than 20 percent when the hospital opened in 1962 to 80 percent today. While its daily operating costs reach $1.7 million, an average of 7,800 active patients visit the hospital every year, most of whom are treated on an outpatient basis.

For more information about Northwest’s Up ‘til Dawn chapter and its fundraising events, contact Up ‘til Dawn Executive Director Carina Harding at S523470@nwmissouri.edu.