As the University Chorale prepares for its fall concert, a Northwest Missouri State University dean is now conducting the choral group that helped spark her love for music education.

The University Chorale will perform its first concert of 2025-26 at 7 pm, Thursday, November 13, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. The performance is free and open to the public.

Dr. Elise Hepworth, the dean of the college of arts, communication and social sciences at Northwest, began conducting the choir this fall, accepting an invitation from music faculty to take on the role.

The position allows Hepworth to foster deeper connections with students and others through a unique leadership role.

“I love our students,” Hepworth said. “As dean for the college of arts, communication and social sciences, this provides me the opportunity to stay connected with real challenges, issues and celebrate our Bearcat experience on a regular basis. They are brilliant individuals, and we have the most fun together during rehearsals. I am so proud to be a part of the Northwest family.”

The Chorale will sing a range of music genres and styles, including “Sing Praises,” a 1960s sacred choral style song; “Oh My Love’s Like a Red, Red, Rose,” an American secular piece; “The Lady in the Water,” by Eric William Barnum; “Ride the Chariot,” a traditional southern spiritual-style selection; “The Music of Living,” representing sacred American songs; and “Let Everything that Have Breath,” a gospel piece.

Hepworth is excited to work directly with students again after being a music educator for many years. Before being named a dean at Northwest in 2024, she was a member of the music faculty at MoWEST and Wayne State College in Nebraska.

“It feels like coming home,” said Hepworth, who is also a Northwest alumna. “It brings me great joy and satisfaction to learn from students. I gain as much from classroom interactions as the students do.