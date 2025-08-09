In a powerful display of collaboration and compassion, Unity In Action received an initial donation of $10,000, kickstarting a program to provide critical rural transportation networks in rural northwest Missouri for needs including medical appointments and mental health support.

Unity in Action is a 501©3 organization formed within the year, and is designed to respond to the evolving needs of northwest Missouri communities with integrity and innovation, through purposeful partnerships and initiatives.

“One of the most pressing, and too often overlooked, challenges facing our rural communities is the transportation gap. Too many of our neighbors are missing critical medical appointments, struggling to access pharmacies, or going without regular mental health support; not because help isn’t out there, but because they simply can’t get to it,” said Hannah Wedlock, Family Guidance Center community behavioral health liaison. “It’s a silent crisis, and Unity in Action aims to help build a strong foundation of rural transportation networks, among other initiatives.”

The $10,000 donation from Nodaway County Services was received by Unity in Action on July 22.

“Equity in transportation is equity in health. And if we want to build a truly united community, we have to make sure every voice, every need and every mile is accounted for,” said Mark Parra, Nodaway County Services executive director. “We’re happy to help other organizations that are problem-solving for community needs and helping people connect with resources.”

Jeremy Ferris, Maryville Police lieutenant, another collaborating partner of Unity in Action, emphasized the importance of early intervention and praised Unity In Action for bridging gaps between law enforcement, behavioral health services and local support networks.

“We see it every day; people falling through the cracks not because they want to, but because they don’t have access to basic resources,” said Ferris. “Public safety doesn’t begin at the scene of a crisis; it starts with prevention, support and strong partnerships like this one.”

“As a behavioral health clinic deeply rooted in this community, we recognize that healing and support extend beyond the walls of our clinic,” said Rachel Welch, Mosaic Outpatient Behavioral Health – Maryville practice manager. “Unity in Action represents a powerful step forward in ensuring that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, has access to the care, transportation and resources they need to thrive.”