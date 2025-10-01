The 2025-2026 United Way of Nodaway County annual campaign officially began September 1 with setting a monetary goal of $70,600.

The funds will be used to help benefit the following 10 Nodaway County partner agencies: The Ministry Center, Big Brothers

Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Nodaway County Community Building, Nodaway County School Nurses, Nodaway County 4-H Council, Nodaway County Senior Center, Health Emergency Lifeline Program, Education and Recreation for Adults with Disabilities, Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County and Community Services, Inc.

“Why should Nodaway County residents consider donating to United Way of Nodaway County? All funds donated get distributed to our partner agencies! For some of our partner agencies, these donations support 100 percent of their annual budget. It is important to keep these organizations thriving as they are helping our children, families and seniors in Nodaway County. I am proud to be a part of United Way of Nodaway County and lead our board to make decisions that make a difference in our community. Thank you, Nodaway County, for your generous donations.” said Megan Johnson, United Way of Nodaway County president.

Campaign flyers hit Nodaway County mailboxes recently that included pledge cards. Donors may pledge or contribute funds by sending payment to PO Box 164, Maryville, MO 64468 or online at nodawayunited.org.